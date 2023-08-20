Kidney disease’s another pandemic knocking at our doors — AKF

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—AFRICA Kidney Foundation, AKF, has called for a multifaceted approach to tackling the scourge of kidney disease in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Speaking in Lagos, the Founder of AKF, Dr. Busola Ayelowo, said that kidney disease has become a looming pandemic in Africa, with alarming numbers that cannot be ignored as recent studies reveal that 12 per cent of Nigerians suffer from some kidney disorder, and the numbers are rising across the continent.

Dr. Ayelowo, a seasoned healthcare professional who runs the Euracare Wellness and Dialysis Center in Nigeria, identified the need to create an enabling environment to tackle it, “Kidney disease is another pandemic knocking at our doors. We must address it head-on and create an enabling environment to tackle it. The foundation is committed to holistic wellness and prevention across Africa.”

She disclosed that treatment costs are unaffordable for the majority, with dialysis costing between N40,000 to N60,000 per session, and transplants often out of reach.

“AKF’s comprehensive approach aims to change this grim reality by focusing on a multifaceted approach which includes educating communities and promoting healthy lifestyles, subsidize the costs of treatment by making dialysis and transplants more accessible, investing in research that will drive innovation, leading to more affordable treatments. AKF is committed to advocating for policies that foster a supportive environment for kidney disease prevention and treatment.”

“The Africa Kidney Foundation is more than a medical initiative; it’s a call to action in the fight against a looming pandemic that threatens the lives and well-being of millions. The stakes are high, but the resolve is even higher. The path is fraught with challenges, but the vision is clear: a future where kidney disease is addressed with the urgency, empathy, and resources it deserves. We understand that it’s a fight that cannot be won alone.

“So we are calling on the general public to support the Africa Kidney Foundation in its mission to tackle this looming pandemic. Visit our official website for more details. Together, we can create an environment that not only treats kidney disease but prevents it, making health and wellness accessible to all in Africa.”

Dr. Ayelowo’s experience running one of Nigeria’s top dialysis centers provides valuable insight into her mission with the foundation.

She emphasized, “Euracare has allowed me to see firsthand the challenges of kidney disease treatment. With AKF, I’m taking a broader approach to reach more people and make a real difference in the fight against this looming pandemic.”