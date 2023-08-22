Kidnapping: Police nab 2 suspects in Adamawa

The Adamawa Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers in the Jada Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement issued in Yola, on Tuesday.

Nguroje said that the suspects were arrested on Aug. 17, by the Intelligence Department of the command in Kojoli, Jada LGA.

“The suspects are Abdullahi Iya, 20, and Barkindo Yahaya, 19, both residents of Kojoli.

“They were arrested after they called and threatened to kidnap or kill Halilu Bello and Abubakar Hammayero unless they pay a ransom of N10 million,” the spokesperson stated.

Nguroje said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Babatola Afolabi, had directed a discreet and diligent prosecution of the suspects.

Afolabi called on the general public to be security conscious, and report any security threats to the Police for prompt action.