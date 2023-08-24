Keyamo’s hot-tempered, needs moderate approach as minister – Rafsanjani

The Executive Director Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Rafsanjani, has advised the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, to deploy a moderation approach in managing the ministry.

CISLAC boss said Keyamo is hot-tempered, but the ministry he oversees needs someone with a stable mind.

Rafsanjani made these known during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said that the Aviation Ministry requires a manager with a strong character, urging Keyamo to display such to achieve success.

“When you look at the way and manner my friend and former comrade, Festus Keyamo, behaves, he can even create chaos. I believe they should have given him something less controversial,” Rafsanjani said.

“The European Union in their report on the last election quoted the character of Keyamo as someone whose actions and utterances were undemocratic.

“He has to moderate his approach. He is a hot tempered person. This is not about character assassination. This is a serious ministry that should be manned by someone with a stable mind.”