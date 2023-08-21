Kenyan Gov in Lagos for African Youth Scrabble Championship

Governor of Kurnana County in Kenya, His Excellency Jeremiah Lomorukai arrived Lagos today to attend the maiden President’s Cup and the Dr Winifred Awosika Foundation African Youth Scrabble Championship (AYSC) being organised by the Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA).

Lomorukai is a high-ranking member of the Kenyan government whose interest in youth development has engendered the growth and development of scrabble as a sport in his country and the continent at large.

The Governor arrived with members of the Kenya Team aboard a Kenya Airways flight along with the Ugandan contingent for the twin events.

On arrival, the Governor drove straight to the palace of Oba Oniru of Iruland His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II on a courtesy call and was also a guest of Dr Winifred Awosika, founder of Chrisland Schools.

It would be recalled that Kenya played host to the PANASA delegation during the AYSC Trophy Tour in May.

Top officials of Scrabble Kenya chaperoned the delegation led by Adekoyejo Adegbesan as the trophy was taken to schools where students were educated on its socio-economic and educational values.

The two tournaments will begin on Thursday and end on Monday with a Gala/Award Night ceremony.

Players from 14 countries; Kenya, Uganda, Botswana, Ghana, Cameroun, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia, South Africa, United States of America and host Nigeria will feature at the four-day events in the President’s Cup for the elite while students under 15 and 19 years will participate in the Dr Winifred Awosika Foundation African Youth Scrabble Championship.