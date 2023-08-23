Keep your promise of youth inclusion, APC youth leaders, tell Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to keep his promise to give youth inclusion high priority in his administration.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the President, entitled “Clarion Call for a Purposeful Minister of Youth that is fit for the Job” which was signed by 36 youth leaders across the states in the federation including Abuja.

They said that the President should not forget his promise that he would give the youths opportunities to excel in his administration.

The youths under the auspices of the Forum of APC Youth Leaders, commended President Tinubu for his youth-friendly policies so far and for being youth-friendly in the discharge of his responsibilities as the President of the country.

In the letter, they stressed the significance of building a foundation for the younger generation and keeping commitments made to them, especially in terms of granting them important positions in the government.

The letter reads “The Forum of Youth Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), comprising of the 36 States and the FCT, wishes to commend the current administration led by His Excellency, Bola Tinubu, President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for being youth-friendly in the discharge of his responsibilities as the President of the country, particularly his youth-friendly policies so far.

“Doubtless, Mr. President has demonstrated his unmatched love for the youth demography by reserving the Ministry of Youth for this important constituency.

“The Forum, having observed that the strength and success of this administration depends largely on the viability of the Youth Ministry, is

requesting for careful consideration of the personality of the would-be Minister of Youth to be in tandem with the peculiar character of the youths, in terms of ability to network with the segment and the contribution of the youth ministry to ease youth agitation across the country”

They appealed to President Tinubu to allow the APC youth leaders to contribute towards the choice of the youth for the position.

“Based on the above premise, we are pleading with the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Amed Tinubu, to allow one of our own, the youthful and forward-looking Seyi Tinubu to midwife the selection of a youthful Minister of Youth who understands the importance of a viable ministry of youth development, one which plays an integral role in the development and management of the youth demography.

“Your Excellency sir, it will interest you to note that Seyi Tinubu has, consistently and against all odds, painstakingly strengthened the youth wing of the party, especially at a time when youthful vigour was needed to drive the campaigns.

“He also travelled at very odd hours to numerous states to do on-the-spot assessment and canvas support for the success of this administration; which made him better understand and appreciate the peculiar challenges confronting the youths.

“We therefore believe that allowing him to midwife the appointment of a youthful Minister for the youth ministry will ease the agitations of the youths across most of the states of the federation.

“We also use this opportunity to frankly disassociate ourselves from a purported

the statement allegedly authorized by the zonal youth leaders.

“We make bold to say that whatever suggestion is contained in the said release does not represent the desire of the majority of the progressive youths across the country.

“While we thank you for the privilege and confidence so far extended to the youth constituency, it is our prayers that you consider our appeal on this very important matter.

“We wish you continued greatness and success in the service of our beloved

fatherland.