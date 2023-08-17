Katsina to buy N7.8bn equipment for security agents to combat terrorism

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The quest to tackle the menace of banditry and terrorism in Katsina State received a boost on Wednesday with the approval of the sum of N7.8 billion (N7,813,423,560.83) for the procurement of modern equipments for security agencies by the Malam Radda Umaru Radda led administration.

Dr. Nasiru Mu’azu Danmusa, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcomes of the State Executive Council Meeting presided over by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

at the State Government House on Wednesday.

Dr. Danmusa stated that N4.8 billion (N4,852,613,400) out of the said amount is for the purchase of security vehicles to enhance patrol operations across the state.

He also noted that the sum of N2.6 billion (N2,697,484,036.33) was earmarked for the procurement of hi-tech security equipment while N353.3 million (N353,316,424.50) would be used to purchase some other security gadgets.

According to the Katsina Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, the state executive council during the meeting approved another N320 million in addition to the N640 million it approved earlier for the procurement of security equipments for the newly established “Community Security Watch Corps” in the state.