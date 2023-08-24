Katsina reintroduce PHE, warn against converting school’s playfield as farms

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has reintroduced Physical Health Education (PHE) into the state’s teaching curriculum. warning schools to desist from using play fields as farmlands.

The Katsina SUBEB Chairman, Alhaji Kabir Magaji disclosed this in his closing address for the UBEC/SUBEB 2020/2021 Sport Development Football Match Finals held in the state capital on Thursday.

Magaji who noted that playing is part and parcel of human development, urged parents not to relent in giving their children the opportunity to play and compete with their peers. He also noted that it is vital for their mental and academic development as well as their physical fitness.

“I know that most public schools or even all in Katsina State are blessed with lands. We don’t have a limitation to landed places for playing field for our children. So, let’s give them opportunity to play and have the physical fitness benefit as well as the needed mental development.

I also want to caution against the practice of using school’s football field and other playing field as a farm land particularly in this rainy season. The head teachers, the leadership should relent and caution against this.

“The practice before was that some schools exclude or expunged physical education lessons from their curriculum but we have resolved that it has to be reinstated as part and parcel of the curriculum,” Magaji said.

He thanked Governor Dikko Umaru Radda for supporting SUBEB with the needed funds, as well as the UBEC for also dedicating a percentage of its funds as matching grant to support the competitions.

Also, speaking at the event, Alhaji Kabir Saulawa, the Director, UBEC, Katsina said the competition will further help develop young talents in sporting activities from the grassroots. He explained that the competition went through a series of qualifying matches starting with schools at the local government education authority before reaching the final stage which took place at the state’s capital.

Meanwhile, in the football match final played today, Malumfashi Zone emerged winner after defeating Dutsinma Zone, 2- 1.