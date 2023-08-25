Katsina: Police present N7.7m cheques to families of 22 slain officers

The Police Command in Katsina State, has presented N7.7 million cheques to families of 22 officers who died in active service.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Musa, said this while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries on Friday in Katsina.

He said the payment was made under the Group Life Insurance and Family Welfare Scheme initiated by the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

“ The welfare Scheme is meant to assist the families of departed Police Officers,’’ he said.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the money to take care their families, adding that their entitlements would be paid in due course.

The CP hailed the gallantry and sacrifices of the deceased officers, and assured of the command readiness to support the welfare of its personnel.

Some of the beneficiaries lauded the gesture, adding it would mitigate their sufferings.