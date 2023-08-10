Katsina NDLEA arrests over 100 suspects within one month

The Katsina Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it has arrested over 100 drug suspects in the state between July 10 and Aug. 10.

The newly deployed Commander in the state, Mr Hassan Sani-Abubakar disclosed this at a media interface on Thursday in Katsina.

He pointed out that after investigation, the suspects would be charged to court.

According to him, from his assumption in office on July 10, the command has also seized about 70 kilograms of different exhibits across the state.

Sani-Abubakar, a Commander of Narcotics, revealed that the command had also intensified its operation to ensure that the state was rid of drug abuse.

He also pledged his readiness as the new Commander to go through nooks and crannies in the state where the drug dealers and users hide.

The commander said he had visited all the security agencies in the state and other stakeholders to seek their support towards the fight against drug abuse in Katsina.

“I deliberately delayed the meeting to enable me to understand my men, my areas of jurisdiction, as well as the terrain of the state, as far as drug abuse and other issues of drug control.

“In terms of drug demand and supply, right now, our team is already at the motor park doing what they know best in terms of enlightenment about the danger of trafficking and abusing drugs.

“You will agree with me that drug is not only about trafficking or abusing them, there are a lot of issues associated with crimes and what have you.

“My focus, while here, will be engaging the whole stakeholders so as to double effort to ensure that we reduce this menace to the barest minimum,” he said.

According to him, the issue of drug abuse is pandemic and endemic in the society, to an extent that no where the issue will not be found, whether in the villages or cities, either dealing in it or abusing it.

“So, we are going to strategize and build from where my predecessor stopped,” the new Commander said.

He therefore appealed to journalists in the state to give him the necessary support towards sanitising Katsina from drug abuse.