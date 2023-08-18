Katsina approves N600m for purchase of 40 buses to ease transportation hardship

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Executive Council has approved the sum of N600 million for the purchase of forty additional buses for the state’s transport authority to further cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on residents in the state.

The Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda led Katsina cabinet gave the approval during the state executive council meeting held yesterday.

The State’s Commissioner of Works, Housing, and Transport, Dr. Sani Magaji Ingawa, while addressing members of the press after the state executive council meeting on Wednesday said the buses will be deployed for intercity transportations at affordable rates to ease movement for residents in the state.

Ingawa specifically noted that as part of its planned palliatives to further mitigate the difficulties encountered by residents in the state, some of the buses will be specifically allocated to transport students within the state.

It would be recalled that Governor Radda had earlier at the instance of the fuel subsidy removal directed the State owned Transport Authority not to increase the cost of transportation for all its intrastate services.