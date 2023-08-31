Kate Henshaw, Nuhu, Waje, Cobhams become UNICEF champions

By Biodun Busari

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw and Kannywood star actor, Ali Nuhu, have emerged as champions of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Also, a renowned music star, Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje, and songwriter and producer, Cobhams Asuquo were also made UNICEF Champions.

This was disclosed by UNICEF via X social media platform on Thursday, adding that their passion and influence will amplify children’s rights.

“Introducing our new UNICEF Champions – @K8Henshaw, @cobhamsasuquo, @OfficialWaje, and @alinuhu. Their passion and influence will undoubtedly amplify children’s rights, ensuring they are respected, protected and fulfilled. Welcome on board!!!! #UNICEFChampion #ForEveryChild,” UNICEF wrote.

The roles of these entertainment stars with the United Nation’s humanitarian aid organisation as champions are to defend and protect children’s maternal and health rights among others.

Reacting to the new responsibilities, the Kannywood actor spoke to Vanguard, that he has ahead of him the task of working closely with UNICEF to advocate for the rights of children to good education, and other basic amenities.

Nuhu said, “My role as a UNICEF Champion is to work hand in hand with the organisation to advocate for the rights of children to good education, good healthcare, good water and protection.

It also includes, “By calling on the government and other relevant authorities to wake up to their responsibilities along this line.”

“And also advise parents on the best practices in protecting children and guaranteeing a better future for them,” he added.