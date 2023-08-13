Kano suspends fee increment by private schools

old Farm Settlement Primary School

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Governmnet on Sunday suspended school fees increment by all private schools (primary and secondary) in the state.

The Special Adviser to Kano State Governor, on Private Schools, Baba Abubakar Umar who disclosed this over the weekend, also said the sale of books and uniforms by the schools have been put on hold.

Umar called on parents to report any school that is asking them for fee increment.

He said the government will not allow any school to increase school fees unilaterally.

He assured that the state government will ensure that parents pay school fees of their children at the same time because the operators are not charity organisation.

Umar who earlier announced government’s resolve to withdraw operational licence of the private schools in the state, said it has already commenced issuance of new registration forms to the school owners with immediate effect.

“The state government has commenced issuance of application form for registration for operation of private schools in the state which will end on Friday, August 18th, 2023.

“Private schools who fail to apply before the expiration of the application date would be sanctioned if they are found to be operating.

“The essence of the new registration is to ensure we have an accurate database for government policy and monitoring to sanitise the sector. All what we are rolling out for private schools operation in the state are in line with the law established in May, 2014.

“Parents should report any school that is asking them for fee increment as that has been suspended for now. No school will be allowed unilaterally to increase school fees again,” the Special Adviser, Umar however noted.