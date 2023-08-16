Kano set up 22-man committee to authenticate over 10,000 workers recruited by Ganduje

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State government has on Wednesday set up 22-man committee to verify the authenticity of over 10,000 workers recruited by the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Abdullahi Bappa Bichi while inaugurating the committee said they are to check whether due process was followed in the recruitment of the workers.

Dr. Bappa charged members of the committee to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

According to him, “Issue which informed our gathering here was the last minute employment of over 10,000 Civil Servants without following the laid down rules and regulations governing employment into the civil service.

“Government viewed this as an anomaly and therefore, resolved to set up a committee to study and review the entire process, with a view to determining whether or not the employment process was informed by the expressed manpower need and requirement of the affected MDAS or are just based on certain primordial considerations suggesting nepotism as alleged.

“Other mandates assigned to the committee include compiling the list of the already employed staff as well as establish the financial implications on State finances and ascertain whether budgetary provisions were adhered to followed.

“Identify those already enlisted into the state payroll, sequel to their recruitment cum those that are yet to receive appointment letters following the stoppage of the exercise by the present Government.

“Government expects you to use your wealth of experience to assiduously execute this assignment and submit report within 2 weeks from this date of inauguration,” Dr. Bichi noted.

Responding, the Chairman of the committee, Dr. Umar Shehu Minjibir assured the government that it will not let it down as it will carry out it responsibility diligently.

Minjibir who doubles as the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, however promised to be just in the discharge of it duty.

Meanwhile, the NLC Chairman, Inuwa Kabir expressed delight with the development saying the committee will ascertain the authenticity of the workers within a short period of time.

Recall that the state government under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had earlier ordered the immediate stoppage of the salary of the workers employed by the immediate past governor, Ganduje.