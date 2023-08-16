Kano Guber Tribunal: Deputy Senate President, Barau urges prayers for APC

Barau

Says APC will bounce back in Kano

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin has pleaded that Nigerians especially members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to pray for the party to win at the Tribunal to ensure that the ruling would be favourable to them.

Senator Jibrin, APC, Kano North has expressed optimism that the APC would bounce back in Kano State, appealing to stakeholders of the party in the state to be united.

Speaking yesterday at the National Assembly in Abuja when he hosted the local government vice chairmen under the umbrella of the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen (ALGOVC), Kano State Chapter, Senator Barau said that with prayers and unity, the outcome of the tribunal will be favourable to the APC.

APC is challenging the declaration of Abba Yusuf of the NNPP as the winner of the governorship election conducted on March 18 in Kano State at the Election Petition Tribunal.

The Deputy Senate President said, “We are praying and hopeful that the outcome of the tribunal will be favourable to us. Everything is in God’s hands. Let us be united and work together. By God’s grace, it’s a matter of time, we will bounce back in Kano State.

‘’As it is now, we are in the opposition and as such there are a lot of expectations from us. We should be united and work together in the interest of our party,’’ he said.

Commending the local government vice chairmen for their visit, Senator Barau Jibrin who noted that he would continue to work with them to improve the standard of living of the people at the grassroots, said, “the local government is very essential. We will continue to work with you to address the challenges facing our people. We are proud of you. Let us continue to work together.”

Earlier, the chairman of the association, Alhaji Yakubu Musa Naira, said they were at the National Assembly to congratulate Senator Barau on his emergence as the Deputy President of the Senate.