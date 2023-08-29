Kano Gov’t slashes 50% fees for indigenes studying in state-owned tertiary Institutions

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State Government has slashed 50 per cent registration fees for indigenes studying in state-owned tertiary institutions.

The State Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Yusuf Kofar-Mata who announced this while addressing newsmen in the state, said the government took the decision after considering the economic hardship being experienced as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

Kofar-Mata said the beneficiaries are Kano indigenes studying regular courses for the 2023/2024 academic session at state-owned institutions.

According to him, “The Kano State government under the able leadership of His Excellency, Abba Kabir Yusuf resolve to alleviate the compounding financial hardship for the good people of the state by slashing the registration fees for the indigenes studying in state-owned tertiary institutions across the state.

“The decision was made during a meeting with the head of tertiary institutions, the visitor and the Governor of the state.

“The Governor has issued the approval for the reduction of 50% of the registration fees for all Kano State indigenes studying regular courses for 2023/2024 academic session at state-owned institutions.

“The decision will further reduce the effect of the current economic adversity on passionate students, and their parents who might be suffering from the consequences of fuel subsidy removal and economic hardship which is making life very difficult for the masses as a result of unimaginable inflation of essential commodities.

“Therefore, with this notice, all indigenes of Kano State studying at Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano and Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education, Kumbotso, Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Kano State polytechnic, Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Danbatta, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso College of Advance and Remedial Studies, Tudun Wada and Kano State College of Education,” the Commissioner, Kofar-Mata however stated.