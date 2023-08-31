Kano Gov’t sacks CMD for incapacitation

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State government has sacked the Chief Medical Director, of Hasiya Bayero Hospital over what it described as incapacitation to run the affairs of the hospital smoothly.

The Executive Secretary, of Kano State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Mansur Mudi Nagoda announced this in a statement by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Samira Suleiman.

The statement said the decision followed an unscheduled visit by the Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and the hospital management board to ensure efficient and effective healthcare service delivery for the populace but found the facility in an unfavourable state.

According to the statement, “In a bid to revive all health sectors in the state, the Hospitals Management Board have been carrying out an unscheduled visit to hospitals under its care and has found the Chief Medical Director, Hasiya Bayero hospital wanting and deposed with immediate effect.

“His Excellency the Executive governor of Kano State Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has on several occasions visited the facility mostly at mid-night and still found the facility in an unfavorable state urging that corrections should be implemented but still it remained the same.

“The decision was taken after a long deliberation with the Hon. Commissioner of Health Dr. Abubakar Yusuf Labaran and the Executive Secretary Kano state Hospitals Management Board Dr. Mansur Mudi Nagoda after failing to organize staff as well as implement the proclaimed government policies of free consultation, admission and treatment.

“Dr. Nagoda lamented that the CMD lacks capacity to manage human resources, render satisfactory hospital administration despite been a consultant in the field of paediatrics adding that he was not proactive in anyway and does not seem to demonstrate any sign of leadership.

“The Executive Secretary further said that they meet two wards upstairs closed despite adequate staffing, in addition to the ground floor been full, patients managed on pathways which is an act of sabotage.

“In addition, a breech of proclamation of government policy of free treatment, drugs, a basic investigation are paid and receipted. He was also given two weeks to set the lab into action but still not functioning leaving patients with no other option than to run test in other labs outside the facility.

“Dr. Nagoda explained that these were the compelling reasons which mandated the board and ministry to post Dr. Ibrahim Ibni Muhammad an experience administrator and paediatrician to take over as the CMD as well as deploying two senior consultants Dr. Jamila Sani and Dr. Aisha Yahaya to establish and run a specialist clinic in the facility,” the statement however reads.