Kano CP declares 3 notorious thugs wanted, places N300k reward

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano state Police Commissioner Muhammad Husain Gumel has declared three notorious thugs wanted promising anyone that brings any of them a reward of N100,000 each in seven days from Wednesday 3rd of August 2023.

The Commissioner made the declaration by delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a friendly football match between the Police Command and the repentant youths in Kano on Wednesday.

Gumel explained that he declare them wanted after they refused to cooperate and come out for dialogue with the police even as 99 thugs showed up when the Police Command only invited 30.

He explained that the three notorious thugs that include Barakata of Dorayi Quarters, Hantar Daba and Chile Mai Doki of Tudun Fulani Quarters, have proved carbon and refused to down their weapons with the police and repent.

“This football match organized by the Police Command and YOSPIS is for the purpose of promoting peace and welcoming back youths who have strayed into delinquencies.

“We have made efforts to make Kano free of crimes using dialogue and peaceful approaches in order to encourage the youths to shun bad things that include drug abuse, phone snatching, thuggery and other crimes identified with them.

“We invited the 30 of them to the Command but to our utmost surprise, 99 of them turned up and accepted to shun the bad deeds and also submitted their weapons.

“There are three notorious ones that we have made all efforts to invite but have refused to show up, in persons of Barakata of Dorayi Quarters, Hantar Daba and Chile Mai Doki of Tudun Fulani. I hereby declare them wanted. In spirit of community policing, whosoever brings any of them will be given N100,000. This money will come from my pocket.

“If the communities bring these wanted thugs in spirit of community policing, they will take home N300,000 from me” the CP declares.

Delivering her address the Executive Director of Youth Society for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases and Social Vices (YOSPIS), Zainab Ahmad said that the football match is aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence in the state by embracing the delinquent youths and showing them that they are still welcome back to their communities.

Earlier, in his goodwill message the Kano Director General, Special Duty AVM Ibrahim Umar, who represented the Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, expressed gratitude with the effort by the police to free the state of vices by the youths while also commending YOSPIS for organizing the friendly.

He added that the state government has put in place a lot of packages for the the youths to compliment the efforts of the police in the state.