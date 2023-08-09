Kano Assembly urges gov’t to reconstruct Gwarzo bridge

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State House of Assembly has called on the state government to urgently reconstruct the Gwarzo bridge in Gwarzo Local Government Area that was washed away by rainfall.

It was gathered that the bridge is a vital route connecting commuters to Gwarzo town.

The motion was presented by Hon. Yunusa Haruna Kayyu, the member representing Gwarzo Constituency, during a plenary session presided over by Speaker Rt Hon Jibril Ismail Falgore.

According to Hon. Kayyu, the collapse of the bridge has negatively impacted the socio-economic activities of the communities in the local government area.

The House agreed with the motion and urged the state government to immediately undertake the reconstruction of the bridge.

Additionally, during the plenary session, other motions were presented, including one calling on the state government to construct Kafin Ganye Dam and provide mini water treatment plant in Minjibir Constituency, construction of a road from Damaga to Jeli in Tudun Wada Constituency and another motion urging the government to consider establishing a College of Education Technical in Gezawa Local Government Area.

The House deliberated on these motions and supported the calls for action by the state government.

The House adjourned its sitting to August 14, 2023, in a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hon Lawan Husaini Dala (Dala) and was seconded by Hon Labaran Abdul Madari (Warawa) Minority Leader.