Kamaldeen Pedro reflects on life lessons from ‘Jagun Jagun’

By Rita Okoye

Filmmaker Kamaldeen Pedro recently attended the grand premiere of the captivating epic movie ‘Jagun Jagun,’ produced by the talented Femi Adebayo.

The event marked not only a celebration of cinematic excellence but also a profound moment of introspection for Pedro, who shared his valuable takeaways from the remarkable film.

‘Jagun Jagun’ transports audiences to a world of historical intricacies and human complexities, telling the riveting story of Ogunjimi, a fearsome warlord whose power echoes far beyond his community’s borders. However, the narrative takes a thought-provoking turn with the arrival of a young man, whose mere presence unravels Ogunjimi’s insecurities, forcing him to confront the looming possibility of losing his dominion.

Pedro, a fellow filmmaker and keen observer of human nature, walked away from the premiere with several profound life lessons etched in his heart. As he shared, “I attended the premiere of the remarkable movie ‘Jagun Jagun,’ and I learnt a few lessons from it.”

The ‘De javu’ producer said: “The film highlights the importance of nurturing the potential of young individuals and allowing them to thrive. I also learnt that one is not always going to be center of attraction, one should listen to one’s wife and also always look out for oneself -Don’t underestimate people .Don’t bully others because you are more powerful. It’s a movie you should see, filled with life lessons”.