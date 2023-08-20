Kalu: Leadership is here

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

It had the trappings of an ambush and he was completely oblivious of it. Even though, there was a formal notice, the content of the bag was kept hidden.

Somewhat! And at room 414 in the upper echelon of the building on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, the crowd gathered. Soon, it was the introduction session.

Only then, it became obvious that it was a galaxy of political juggernauts, the crème de la crème in the political landscape of Abia State, men and women with addresses and a lot of prefixes.

The roll call: Former Senators Chris Adighije and Nkechi Nwogu, former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Nwogu; former Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Henry Ikoh; pioneer leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State, Chief Sam Nkire; former Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka; another former Speaker of the State Assembly, Chief Martins Azubuike; former member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Sam Onuigbo; former member of the State Assembly, Dr. Blessing Nwagba; and the National PENCOM Commissioner from the South-East, Chief Anyim Nyerere amongst others.

They were the leaders of APC who came in their numbers to felicitate with their son, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, on his election as the Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

The leaders were not only elated by Kalu’s geometric rise in politics but were also buoyed up by his leadership acumen and political finesse.

To this end, they beckoned on Kalu: take over the reins of affairs in the party.

In essence, the call was a testament to the leadership trajectory of a man who was born great and on his way to achieving his goals in greatness.

Of course, Kalu can be likened to a man of destiny whom grace and benevolence has always smiled on.

For him, leadership beckoned early in life. In 1998, he bagged his Bachelor of Law (LL.B) degree. Between 2003 and 2004, he served as the Transition Local Government Chairman of his native Bende Local Government Council. In 2008, Kalu was appointed Adviser to Governor of Abia State on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

Hardly had he been elected the lawmaker representing Bende Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives in 2019 than he also became Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

Within four years, Kalu’s legislative pedigree towered that he became the toast of his colleagues who found him worthy of becoming the number two man in the Green Chamber.

Those who have followed his activities so far since the inauguration of the 10th House can only attest to Kalu’s legislative artistry and leadership gait to the extent that it can be taken for granted that his immediate boss, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, PhD, his amiable colleagues and, indeed, Nigerians at large are very proud of him.

Crown

It is apparently against this backdrop that Abia APC leaders gathered to crown one of their own.

Adighije who led the visit said: “I have come in total support of Abia leaders of thoughts in

APC across the entire state.

“We have come with a heart full of joy to congratulate our special son. For me to get out of my place at my age to come and see my son, my special son with age difference of about 40 years, it means right from home, we are proud of you.

“I want to recall your first day in House of Reps in June 2019, you didn’t quite settle down and you moved a motion. You didn’t spend 5 minutes and you moved a motion and two weeks later you became the Chairman of a committee.

“You have already been created for greatness and, above all, this greatness has come to you because you are a child of God.

“We were waiting patiently for the main party structure to come. But we, the elders, custodians, people who have the interest of this party, decided to come now.

“These are the elders and the stakeholders and people who want the survival of our party. We are here.

“We are here to pledge our support because you now hold a position of responsibility and trust. Charity begins at home. So, whatever that has happened in Abia, we are here to ask you to quickly and do the needful. So that, Abia, all of us will come together.

“We are all here to plead with you and we know you are a man of action to build bridges across the lines in Abia and indeed, South-East so that Abia and indeed the rest of South-East will take what is rightfully their own.

“There will be no fractionalization. Everybody must come together. Please, consult widely with the ministers, with people who have positions and with all of us even right at home, build a stronger party in the entire South-East.

“We believe as soon as the ministers come on board, we are looking forward to call a summit meeting of all of you so that we can plan the way forward for APC in the South-East, along with the governors. This is our prayer. But of course, don’t forget that charity begins at home; in all these 5 issues, Abia must come first. Abia must take its rightful position.

“I give you this responsibility because I know you. You are brilliant, you are dynamic, honest and humble. Don’t delay. It’s a sense of urgency for us to build a strong party and make the South-East APC strong hold.”

Trajectory

In similar stance, Nwogu, Nkire, Nwogu and Ohajuruka took turns to laud Kalu’s legislative and leadership trajectory, noting that, indeed, God has prepared him for a time such as this.

In his response to the clarion call, Kalu called for unity and love amongst APC members. He said: “These are men and women of capacity that the state and nation need. I’m most delighted to have you here.

“The realization is that we are all in this together, whether it’s in success or failure. There’s an Igbo adage which says ‘Onye ahala nwanne ya’. We can’t achieve any major milestone as a people without being together.

“Our nemesis has always come when we believe we could be lone rangers. It doesn’t work. You will agree with me that it has never worked.

“The difference between our leadership and that of people from other jurisdictions, we find it difficult to stick together for a longtime.

“Nobody here knows who the sun will shine on tomorrow. So, in this wisdom, when you are lucky to have it shine on one of your own, treasure its pleasure and maximize it. “It might be your turn tomorrow. You have done well by coming today to rally round this sun that’s shining now. It will make it brighter and stronger.

“We must therefore continue to push and together we shall overcome. Please push for more unity. I like the way you spoke. Go into reconciliation, open the windows and doors, let us embrace people; that’s the spirit of togetherness, spirit of democracy. With this mindset, I guarantee you, we will achieve a lot soon.

“Like the leaders said, this call is an urgent call, some of you seniors who have been in the parliament, there are what we refer to as matters of national public importance, once it comes everything will wait.

“It must be attended first before other businesses of the day. And I consider this as one of such. As you rally around me, very soon our sister Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha will also be fully crowned. “Please rally round her. So, that through synergy, we pull our resources together to grow the party. It is in such atmosphere that I will like to operate. This leadership that you have fully given me, I’m grateful. I am accepting this leadership only on the condition that you will not abandon me. I am accepting it on the grounds that we will do it together. Today, you want me to lead not to rule, I promise to lead with you by my side”.

• Nwabughiogu is the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.