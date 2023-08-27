Kaigama to Ministers: Be servant-leaders in your ministries

By Luminous Jannamike

In a charged address to the newly appointed Federal Ministers, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has called for the adoption of servant leadership style in their service to the nation.

The Archbishop delivered the admonition on Sunday during his sermon titled ‘Recognizing God as the Source of All Authority’ at St. Rose of Lima Pastoral Area in Katampe, Abuja.

He referred to the biblical story of Shebna, a proud and corrupt Prime Minister who was deposed by God during the reign of King Hezekiah due to his misuse of power and his actions without divine guidance.

According to him, this cautionary tale serves as a lesson for Nigeria’s leaders.

“The purpose of authority at any level is not to control the lives of other people but to assist them in pursuing values that will bring them peace, happiness, and better lives,” Kaigama emphasized.

He further stated that Shebna utilized his authority to advance his own interests and ambitions rather than serving others.

Kaigama stressed that current leaders, including State Commissioners, political advisers, and the newly appointed Federal Ministers, should stick to principles of fairness, equity, and justice, aligned with the electoral mandates and manifestos of their political parties.

“Shebna lost God’s favour due to unholy political alliances and for attempting to immortalize himself by constructing his own tomb in a special place on the mountain,” the Archbishop explained

He warned that leaders could easily become possessed by power and cautioned them against seeing themselves as political idols or champions, reminding them that they should be seen as servants.

Therefore, Kaigama appealed to the Federal Ministers to imbibe the virtue of humility in their work, using their talents to benefit all and not just their ethnic, religious, or political constituencies, referencing Matthew 25:14-30.