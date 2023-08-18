Kaduna Youth Coalition urges Tinubu to appoint Ex PTDF Boss, Mairago Minister

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Coalition of Kaduna Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint the pioneer Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar Mairago the Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, reserved for Kaduna State, following the voluntary withdrawal of Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

The group also called on Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State to support this noble call for the interest of peace, unity and progress of the state and country.

The call was made in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Coalition, Malam Aliyu Sani in Kaduna.

The group described Mairago as a pillar and a force to reckoned with in the political firmament of Kaduna State and Nigeria. A selfless and philanthropic politician who will be a tremendous asset to the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are fortunate to have Barr Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar Mairago in Kaduna, he is phenomenal, charismatic, a dedicated loyal party member and an exceptionally hard working individual. His contributions are numerous, with positive impact in all ramifications, which resulted to the success of APC in Kaduna during the 2023 elections. It can boldly be inferred that the foundation upon which the present government of Kaduna State rest upon lies on the shoulders of critical stakeholders like Yusuf Hamisu Mairago,” they stated.

“Mairago’s wealth of Knowledge and experience as a legal practitioner, a lecturer, an economist, a manager and an administrator prepared him for the ministerial job, his style of leadership has earned him general acceptability and followership, a rare breed politician whose door is open to all irrespective of political party, religious or tribal inclination.”

“It is on the strength of the above that All Kaduna Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders put their voices in unison and are clamouring for Yusuf Hamisu Mairago, because the people of Kaduna State yearn for him and we believe his appointment by President Tinubu to fill in the slot of Ministerial position from Kaduna State will be a right step towards the right direction.”

“On this note, we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to grant the wishes of the people of Kaduna State and appoint without further delay Barr. Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar Mairago to fill in the reserved slot for Minister of Environment and Ecological Management from Kaduna State,” they added .