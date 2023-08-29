Kachikwu lauds FG over fight on crude oil theft

Kachikwu (left) and Moghalu

By Fortune Eromosele

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the 2023 polls, Dumebi Kachikwu has lauded the federal government for its dedication on the fight against crude oil theft in the country.

Kachikwu stated this in a statement in Abuja, where he also reacted to comments made by the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on the pipeline contract, adding that he expected him to have applauded the efforts made by Tantita in partnership with the federal government and NNPCL.

According to him, “Frankly I am astonished that Governor Fubara made such an ignorant statement. He is the Governor of a state that is one of the leading states in crude oil theft and illegal refining activities.

“One would have expected that the gains the federal government and NNPCL are making through the partnership with Tantita and other security agencies would be applauded by him like all well-meaning Nigerians are doing. But there he was talking about contract being awarded to one man. Did the federal government award the pipeline contract to a man or a company?

“This approach of let us share contracts for the boys must stop. If the Governor is so interested in contracts being awarded to former militants he can create and award contracts to those of them in his domain. After all, he is the governor. He can do what he likes.

“What is now clear to all Nigerians is that the federal government means business in its war against crude oil theft, and they are only working with trusted partners who they know won’t compromise. We must all support this effort and not reduce this to our usual comedy routine”.