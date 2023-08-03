Kabiosi singer, Psalm Ebube releases book, ‘Future Ready Leaders’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ahead of the International Youth Day, media expert and popular publisher, Professor Psalm Ebube has concluded plans to launch his latest book entitled Future Ready Leaders: 70 Valiant Leadership Insights.

Ebube, whose real name is Akinyemi Oluwasesan Samuel, a founder of Trivard International Holdings in a statement made available to newsmen hinted that the book is necessary for future-ready leaders to navigate narrow paths created by poor leadership.

According to him, two well-known leaders wrote the foreword to the book. The first is Dr. Clyde Rivers, the president of I Change Nations, a prominent organization dedicated to promoting peace and civility worldwide. The second is Prof. Don Green, the CEO of the Napoleon Hill Foundation and a board member of the University of Virginia, Wise, USA.

“Future Ready Leaders”is a compilation of diverse perspectives and experiences, making it a valuable resource for individuals aspiring to excel in leadership roles in volatile times.”

The founder of Trivard International Holdings and the Youth Matrix Institute Africa, added that the book “focuses on youth and the now leaders, adding that it recognizes the importance of cultivating leadership skills and mindsets among young individuals who will shape the future.

“It provides insights, strategies, and advice specifically tailored to the needs and aspirations of youth, empowering them to become effective leaders in their respective fields.

As International Youth Day approaches, the release of “Future Ready Leaders” will serve as a beacon of inspiration for emerging leaders worldwide.

According to the Kabiosi singer, “Future Ready Leaders” promises to be a game-changer for individuals seeking to unlock their leadership potential and make a positive impact on the world.

70 Valiant Leadership provides insights that set highly effective CEOs, experts, and leaders apart from those who struggle in volatile times.