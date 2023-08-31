Justine Skye celebrates birthday with Rema, sparks dating rumor [Video]

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar, Rema has sparked a dating rumour with American singer, Justine Skye after he was spotted by her side celebrating her birthday in a video that surfaced online.

The 28-year-old celebrated her birthday with Rema which has led to widespread speculation by fans that the duo might be discreetly involved romantically.

Recall that Rema also celebrated his 21st birthday with the American singer by his side, stirring questions from curious fans about the nature of their relationship.

Although none of the artistes has confirmed or denied the rumours, fans have continued to react to the seemingly love affair.

Notably, the duo had previously collaborated on a musical project titled ‘Twisted Fantasy’ in 2021 and with Skye has been captured on multiple occasions enjoying and vibing to the songs by Rema.