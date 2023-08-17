Just in: UNICAL suspends Law Faculty Dean over sexual assault allegations

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Management of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, has suspended the Dean, Faculty of Law, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, for alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the institution.

The suspension, conveyed in a letter by the University Registrar, Mr. Gabriel Egbe, takes effect

from today, August 17.

According to the letter, the suspension came on the heels of the Dean’s response to a query earlier

issued to him by the University Management.

Dissatisfied with his response, the Vice Chancellor, according to the letter, has relieved Prof. Ndifon of his position as Dean and placed him on suspension, while the matter is referred to a panel that will be set up to investigate the allegations levelled against him.

‘Stay away from UNICAL’

The letter read: “Please, refer to our letter Ref UC/REG/DISC.45A dated August 14, 2023, on your alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the University and your response to the said letter, which was dated 16th August, 2023.

“The Vice Chancellor has gone through your written representations and is not satisfied with your explanations.

“She has, therefore, directed that you should be relieved of your position as Dean, Faculty of Law, and placed on suspension, while the matter is referred to a panel that will be set-up to investigate these allegations.

“The relief of position as Dean, Faculty of Law and suspension from official duties takes effect from August 17, 2023.

“You are to hand over all University property in your possession including all official responsibilities presently handled by you to the Sub-Dean of the Faculty before vacating office.

“You are to stay away from the University premises except while responding to invitation from the

panel investigating these allegations,” management stated.

Students’ protest

Recall that students of the Faculty of law had, on Monday, carried out a peaceful protest alleging that the Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, was sexually molesting them.

Vanguard also gathered that since then over 15 victims of the said allegations have spoken out and are willing to testify against the suspended Dean in court.

Checks showed that this is the second time Prof Ndifon would be suspended by the University.

He was first suspended in 2015 but was later reinstated after police gave him a clean bill after investigation.