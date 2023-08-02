Just in: Tinubu, APC caucus meet behind closed doors

President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to hold in Abuja on Thursday, President Bola Tinubu last night met with the national caucus of the party. behind closed doors at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public and newsmen were barred from covering it, there were indications that it may not be unconnected with the politics of leadership succession in the party.

Recall that the National Chairman and Secretary of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore respectively recently resigned their appointments.

Since their resignations, there have been subtle political moves on who would succeed them.

While the President was allegedly pushing for the former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as Adamu’s replacement as the National Chairman, other stakeholders were said to.be routing for the emergency of the ex Nasarawa state governor, Senator Tanko Almakura, as his successor.

A source disclosed that the issue of who emerges the National Chairman and Secretary of the party would.be thrashed out at the meeting amongst other controversial issues.

Expected to be at the meeting were all serving governors on the platform of the party, all past national executive members, former President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership.of the National Assembly.