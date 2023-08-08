Just in: Resident doctors meet FG amid looming nationwide protest

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is set to meet with the federal government today amid the ongoing strike action and looming nationwide protest.

The NARD president, Emeka Orji, while speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, said the outcome of the meeting would determine if the doctors would embark on the planned protest.

Orji said, “I cannot mention the federal government representatives we will be meeting with for now. But we will disclose our next move after the meeting maybe in the next four to five hours.”

Recall that the association had embarked on an indefinite strike on July 26 over the failure of the government to implement the demands of members.

Some of the demands of the resident doctors include payment of the 2023 medical residency training fund (MRTF); immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement and upward review of the consolidated medical salary structure (CONMESS).

Others are payment of outstanding arrears of consequential adjustment, hazard and skipping allowance.

The NARD had announced that its members will embark on peaceful nationwide protests from Wednesday, August 9.

The association said the protests will involve picketing of the federal ministry of health, the office of the head of the civil service of the federation, and the federal and state tertiary health institutions across the country.

The NARD president, while speaking on Channels Television on Sunday, had said it fixed its protest on Wednesday to allow some time for the federal government to intervene.

“We had options of starting these protests on Monday but we shifted it to give the federal government enough time to intervene,” he said.