Just in: First Lady hosts Super Falcons at the Villa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is currently hosting members of the Nigerian female football team, the Super Falcons, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Super Falcons crashed out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, having lost through penalties to the English team, last Monday, August 7.

The First Lady, who held a similar meeting with the victorious Nigeria female basketball team, D’Tigresses, past Monday, has since been encouraging Nigerian female sports personalities by urging them on and holding meetings like this.