FG seeks to withdraw firearms case against Emefiele, files 20-count charge

The Federal Government has applied to withdraw the ‘illegal possession of firearms’ case it filed against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application followed the result of further investigations made by the government.

Justice Oweibo adjourned till Thursday, August 17, 2023 to rule on the application.

In an interview with journalists after the proceedings, the DPP said a fresh 20 counts has been filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court against the suspended CBN governor.

He said one of the charges accused Emefiele of “conferring unlawful advantages”.