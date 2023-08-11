Junta threatens to kill Bazoum over planned military operation against Niger

Mohamed Bazoum

Niger’s military leaders have issued a death threat to the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum should there be any military intervention from the neighbouring countries or from the West to reinstate him.

A report by The Associated Press on Thursday disclosed that two “Western officials” said the coupists issued the threat while speaking to a top diplomat from the United States.

This was revealed a few hours that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it had directed the deployment of a “standby force” to restore democratic order in Niger.

The West African regional bloc said this at the Extraordinary Meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital after its deadline of Sunday to restore Bazoum’s government elapsed.

ECOWAS said the next action was necessary as the Niger’s junta failed to honour its ultimatum, but added that diplomacy and dialogue would not be ruled in efforts to restore a democratic government.

The threat to the deposed president has raised the stakes both for ECOWAS and for the junta, which has shown its willingness to escalate its actions since it seized power on July 26.

The AP report disclosed that a Western military official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said representatives of the junta told the US Under Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland of the threat to Bazoum during her visit to the country this week.

A US official reportedly confirmed that account, also speaking on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The threats from both sides escalate tensions but hopefully nudge them closer to actually talking, said Aneliese Bernard, a former US State Department official who specialised in African affairs and is now director of Strategic Stabilization Advisors, a risk advisory group.

“Still, this junta has escalated its moves so quickly that it’s possible they do something more extreme, as that has been their approach so far,” she cautioned.

Nine leaders from the 15-member West African bloc met Thursday in Abuja, to discuss their next steps.