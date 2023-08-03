Jubilation in Osun as ex-Senate spokesperson emerges APC scribe

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the ratification of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru as the National Chairman and Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, by the National Executive Committee of the party, residents of Osogbo thronged the street to jubilate Basiru’s emergence.

The residents majorly members of the APC in Osogbo and Olorunda embarked on street rally from Ataoja’s palace through Mission road, Old Garage, Olaiya to the State Party Secretariat at Ogo-Oluwa where they were addressed by party leaders.

The visibly ecstatic party members were singing victory songs over the emergence of Basiru as National Secretary of the party.

Addressing party members at the Secretariat, the State APC Secretary, Kamarudeen Alao described Basiru’s emergence as progressive step for the party in the country and Osun state.

His words;”The choice of Basiru by the national leadership showed that the party has not abandoned its progressive ideology. Basiru understand party politics and the concept of good governace, he will liaise effectively with elected public officials to ensure that the party manifesto is not jettisoned.

“We commend Chief Bisi Akande, former governor Gboyega Oyetola for their tenacity and support for the former senator, we are sure the party will move to higher ground both at the national level and state”.

Also, the State Women Leader, Kudirat Fakokunde described Basiru’s emergence as round peg in a round hole.

“We are all behind him, he understands progressive politics both at the state level and nationally”, she added.