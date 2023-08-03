Jonathan mourns Bayelsa ex-Chief Judge, Abiri

Justice Kate Abiri

Idowu Bankole

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of the immediate past Chief judge of Bayelsa State, Hon. Justice Kate Abiri, describing her as a dedicated servant in the temple of justice.

In a condolence message to the family of the deceased and the Government of Bayelsa State, the former President noted that she left an enviable track record of honesty and integrity, adding that the jurist would be sorely missed.

In the message, the President stated: “I condole with the Abiri and Waritimi families and the Government of Bayelsa State on the demise of the immediate past Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Hon. Justice Kate Abiri who died on Thursday August 3, 2023.

“Justice Abiri was a jurist with an enviable track record of honesty, integrity and steadfastness in the pursuit of truth and justice. She was an incorruptible judge, a symbol of courage, hope and inspiration to many across the country.”

The former President also described her as a dedicated servant renowned for her piety and total commitment to upholding the rule of law.

He stated further: “Her death is a big loss to her family, Bayelsa and members of the legal profession. I urge them to find solace in her notable strides and the fulfilling life that she lived. She will be missed by many Nigerians across the country. I pray that God grants all the bereaved the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”