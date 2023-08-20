Joe El, BukkySax, Runny Kay to take part, as Creekvibes sets to celebrate eminent Nigerians

By Lawani Mikairu

Creek Multimedia, publishers of Creekvibes, is set to celebrate eminent Nigerians, cutting across the academia, politicians, captains of industries, entrepreneurs and celebrities .

In an official statement issued and signed by the award Coordinator, Olu Daniel, the firm assured that all arrangements have been made to ensure a hitch-free event.

This year’s event is the second edition in the series, and awardees selected from different categories.

Personalities such as the Director General of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof Bako Mansur Matazu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Afegbai Albert Igbafe (retd.), Amb (Prince) Yummy Eshinlokun Ogungbe and Hon Amb Buzopat Osigwe, President/Founder. Meljenstin Youth Empowerment Initiative to mention a few, were all honoured at the maiden edition of the award.

In preparation of the 2023 edition, the juries of the award, organised by Creek Multimedia have carefully selected the Nigerian icons based on areas where they have distinguished themselves through meritorious services to their jobs, society, communities, companies, nation and the world at large.

The prestigious award ceremony will be anchored by Joe El, a multiple award-winning former Kennis Music star, and will be held at Aries Suite, Osbourne Offshore, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Speaking further about the event, Olu Daniels said :

“Creekvibes Magazine is a world-class publication. We have been on the ground for the past five years. We feel this is the best time to showcase our product to the world and also reward those who have done creditably well in society by awarding them.

“It has been scheduled to hold on Saturday, 26th of August, 2023. We are going to maintain that quality standard that we have been known for while giving out the awards. It is going to be purely based on merit.

“Already, we have tailored the awards to recognise trailblazing, groundbreaking innovations, and philanthropy, as well as celebrate individuals, groups, corporate organisations, and public servants, who have not only distinguished themselves in the areas of nation-building, business and enterprise but have also contributed immensely in the areas of community development, community leadership, entertainment, public service, arts & culture, commerce and industry”, he stated.

Creek Multimedia, publishers of Creekvibes Magazine is a Lagos-based company specialising in general printing, website development, media and communications. Its flagship, Creekvibes has gained wide readership across the country and beyond since it started publishing five years ago.