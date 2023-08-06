JNI rejects military action against Niger Republic 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The apex Muslim organisation in Nigeria led by the Sultan of Sokoto, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI),has cautioned against the pursuit of military action as a means to restore democracy in Niger Republic.

Secretary General of the JNI,Professor Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, in a statement at the weekend, stated that the JNI representing the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah, expressed its deep concern and censure of power from a democratically elected President Bozoum, through military coup in Niger Republic.

The organisation noted the relevance of upholding democratic principles and the rule of law to fostering stability, development and steady progress within nations, “which are without doubt cornerstones for good governance, because they (democratic principles and rule of law) prevent arbitrary use of force and power, ensures consistency with international human rights, norms and standards, etc.”

“The JNI therefore commends the efforts so far undertaken by the Nigerian government, particularly the initiation of a dialogue process, aimed at resolving the crisis in Niger Republic. While this attempt may not have yielded the desired results, it demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful resolutions. We acknowledge that dialogue is an invaluable tool in preventing further bloodshed and instability, within the Sahel Region, already beclouded with many political and security uncertainties.”

JNI however,raise a word of caution against the pursuit of military action as a means to restore democracy.

“The interlaced landscape of the northern states of Nigeria and the Republic of Niger, it necessitates a more circumspect and thoughtful action and/or approach. With several Nigerian states sharing borders with Niger Republic, military intervention could have unintended consequences that may impact the peace and stability of both nations,” JNI noted.

“JNI therefore calls upon all stakeholders to prioritise more diplomatic and political conciliation and collective efforts to the crisis. We believe strongly that dialogue, cooperation, and negotiation are the most effective means to establish lasting peace and stability in the region. It is equally essential that the international community, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), continues to engage in peaceful diplomatic discussions aimed at finding a resolution please.”

‘In these challenging times, we urge all faithful believers to turn to Allah in prayer, seeking His merciful intervention to guide leaders toward wise decisions and a peaceful resolution. Let us pray together for the restoration of peace and order, the protection of human rights, and the well-being of the people of Nigeria and Niger Republic.”

“Lastly, the JNI reiterates its commitment to promoting unity, understanding, and cooperation among all Muslims and communities. We stand united against any form of injustice, oppression, and violence, advocating for a peaceful and harmonious world.May Allah, the Compassionate and the Merciful, guide us all toward a path of peace, justice, and understanding. Aamin,” the statement added.