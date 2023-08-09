Jiji, GAC motors partner on new cars to Nigeria

By Juliet Umeh, edited by Prince Osuagwu

To ensure young Nigerians who do not have big pockets to be able to afford brand new cars or avoid falling into the hands of scammers fraudulent dealers while trying to purchase fairly used cars, an automobile firm Cars45, powered by an e-commerce platform, Jiji together with the locally automobile assembling company, GAC Motor said that they are making every steps of having new cars seamless.

As part of the innovative means of achieving the process, the partners organised a test drive activity at the weekend to allow Nigerians to have the experience of the technology-enabled automobiles in Lagos.

Marketing Manager, GAC Motor, Mr. Obong Udoh, said: “For us as a brand, we are here to make sure that Nigerians experience the touch of our top level innovation. And every car we have here is made of the top level of technology innovation which will give people the best satisfaction.”

Also, Public Relations and Marketing Head at Jiji Nigeria, Majolie Obaje, said: “The striking thing about our partnership with GAC motor as complimentary brands is our desire to ensure Nigerians are able to access cars easily, safely and also buy cars with ease and this is where Cars45 comes in.

“So, while GAC provides us with a beautiful range of cars with exquisite designs, top notch technology and driving experience, Cars45 is here to ensure that the buying process is seamless.

“It means that for the young man seated somewhere who desires to own a brand new car, it is not a mirage, it is possible.”

This is because Cars45 has a service where you can access car loans at a very low interest rate. So you don’t have to wait till 10 years to be able to drive a brand new car which used to be the norm.

“So we are moving young Nigerians from a space having to wait for so long to own a brand new car to a space where they can see the cars they like and they are not scared to approach because they know there’s a financial backing through Cars45.

On the issues of getting parts, you can be sure that you are going to get original parts and you are not buying from the popular Ladipo spare market.”