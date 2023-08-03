Jiggyboy makes bold statement about upcoming EP, BIG FLEX

By Ayo Onikoyi

Buoyed by the success of his rising career and positive attention it is attracting, budding Nigerian music act, Jude Emeka Okafor, otherwise known as Jiggyboy, has revealed plans to drop a new EP, entitled BIG Flex.

With the current wave of music artistes dominating the music industry constantly, Jiggyboy said confident about his contents and acceptance by many music lovers within and outside the country.

The new EP, according to him will no doubt be the game changer for him even as he stated that there are still plans to feature top Nigerian music stars including BurnaBoy and others.

The artiste is basking in the success of his debut song, Vibes, which hit the one million streams milestone on international music streaming site, Audiomack.

Jiggyboy’s latest feat excludes data from other streaming platforms with equally impressive numbers.

He continued, “I already set a standard for myself as an artiste and I saw myself as an international artiste right from time when nobody even knew me. I still believe I am of international quality and I will never stop working hard on making sure I give my fans and myself internationally acceptable music. Personally, I connect deeply with these legends through their music and it makes me feel like we are on the same page.”

The 22-year-singer is confident he can make a big splash in the fast-growing Nigerian pop music culture, which is now recognized across the world.

Jiggyboy said, “Locally, I admire Burnaboy a lot and I would like to work with him God knows that will happen soon.”

I like Runtown too. On the international stage, I like NSG, Polo G, Justin Bieber Lil Durk and Roody Rich.