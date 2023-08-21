Jigawa govt pays N2.024bn terminal benefits of retirees

Governor Malam Umar Namadi

Jigawa and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme Board has commenced the payment of N2.24 billion terminal benefits to 746 retirees.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Kamilu Aliyu, disclosed this in Dutse.

Aliyu said the amount would cover payment to workers who retired recently from service at the state, local governments, and the Local Education Authorities, LEAs.

He noted that the payment included retirement and death benefits, death pension balance, and a refund of eight per cent contribution.

The Executive Secretary explained that 179 of the beneficiaries were from state service, 112 from local governments, and 455 from LEAs.

According to him, N575 million will be disbursed to the 179 beneficiaries from the state service, N210 million to the 112 beneficiaries from local government service, while 455 beneficiaries of the LEAs will receive N1.238 billion.

“The board is up-to-date in the payment of entitlements to retirees, including those who died in active service.”

Aliyu, who urged the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the money, lauded the commitment of the state government towards improving the welfare of the workers.

He stated that the gesture would enhance service delivery as well as bolster the well-being of the retirees to enjoy a fulfilled life after service.