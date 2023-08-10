IYD: Youths tasked on environmental pollution

By Dickson Omobola

Worried by an upswing in activities resulting in environmental pollution, the Coca-Cola Foundation, yesterday, urged the nation’s youths to be environmentally conscious, saying their contributions to constructing a sustainable world is vital.

Disclosing this in a statement to mark the International Youth Day, themed: “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,” the Foundation, which insists that a habitable world can be collectively achieved, says it would empower Nigerian youths through investing in skills that would inspire behavioural change.

According to the statement, the Foundation would empower 250 youths across prominent Nigerian universities with necessary recycling skills, stating that these skills would make them proficient in combating environmental challenges.

The statement reads: “The notion of ‘Green Skills for Youth’ has arisen as a groundbreaking strategy to fashion a sustainable world and nurture a generation of environmentally conscious leaders. Amidst unparalleled environmental challenges and the pressing demand for climate action, providing young people with the knowledge and proficiency to tackle these issues becomes exceptionally crucial.

“Collaborating with the SWEEP Foundation, The Coca-Cola Foundation, TCCF, provided funding in November 2022 for The Green Campus Project, a sustainable environmental advocacy program implemented across several Nigerian universities.

“This transformative project seeks to empower 250 youth with necessary recycling skills, igniting a favourable influence on environmental conservation. To encourage recycling efforts, easy-access drop-off centers are stationed across the five campuses. The initiative strives to recover 500 tons of plastic recyclables from prominent universities, while also spreading the recycling message to over 500,000 university undergraduates, fostering a profound behavioural shift. These universities include University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, University of Benin, Obafemi Awolowo University and University of Ibadan.”

In addition, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, Saadia Madsbjerg, said ‘The Green Skills for Youth’ movement transcends knowledge transmission, noting that it was about inspiring a generation of change agents, innovators and leaders who will advocate for environmental conservation and propel us towards a brighter and sustainable world for generations.