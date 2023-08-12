IYD ‘23: Our youths are indomitable, worth celebrating — Kachikwu

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

As Nigerians commemorate International Youth Day 2023, Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, in the 2023 poll, Dumebi Kachikwu has today praised Nigerian youths, describing them as ‘indomitable’.

International Youth Day is commemorated every year on August 12, to bring youth issues to the attention of the international community and to also celebrate the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society.

Kachikwu in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, urged the youths in the country not to give up on their nation, adding that the best was yet to come.

The statement read: “As the world celebrates International Youth Day, I want to identify with and celebrate a group of people whose tenacity and grit has kept our nation together.

“Born into a country with myriad complex problems, our youths have remained resolute and continue to defy all odds to make us proud.

“In every sphere of human endeavour you can and will find them thriving with that indomitable can do, will do spirit of our forefathers.

“We might have failed them but they continue to stand by us as we continue the trial and error process of nation building.

“Breaking through the stereotype of lazy youths, they continue to hoist our nation’s flag in far flung countries doing us proud and winning laurels for us. The Nigerian Youth with little or no support from government continues to chart a course in harnessing green skills and the potentials therein. They understand that therein lies the sustainability of our world.

“Today as I celebrate you, I also urge you not to give up on our dear country. Our hope lies in you. Continue to fight for our freedom and liberty. Continue to speak up against oppression and bad governance.

“Soon and very soon, the world will watch as you assume your rightful position in the leadership of our great nation. God bless you all. God bless and protect the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.