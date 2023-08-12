IYD ’23: Nigerian youths ‘re new economic frontiers — Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has saluted Nigerian youths, describing them as drivers of the new economic frontiers in the country.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, in commemoration of the International Youth Day, IYD, on Saturday, said Nigerian youths are the drivers of the creative and digital economy.

The Governor also reaffirmed his administration’s unflinching commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for Nigerian youths in Lagos through the THEMES+ agenda of his government.

Sanwo-Olu said Nigerian youths’ contributions to the creative and digital economy in the country are evidenced by the fact that they constitute the demographic of influence who are the new employers of labour.

He said: “We celebrate the heroic souls who are defying the odds of the new global economic headwinds to open up new economic frontiers for our nation.

“It is on account of your resilient spirits that we have become the beautiful bride of the world’s technological leaders. Through you, our music rules the world and our movies travel across borders.

“We celebrate you on this occasion of the International Youth Day and pledge our government’s unflinching commitment to remain an enabler of your noble dreams.

“A significant part of our T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda is about you putting the wind beneath your wings as creators of a new future for our dear State and indeed our nation.”