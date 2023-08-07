IYC urges Tinubu to appoint Ijaw from Delta state minister

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ijaws of Delta state have called on President Bola Tinubu to appoint one of their sons or daughters a minister in the federal cabinet.

Spokesman Ijaw Youth Council, IYC Comrade Binebai Princewill made the call in a statement to the Vanguard in Warri, saying Ijaw communities in the state contribute substantially to the economy of the country from the rich oil deposit in their soils.

He also stressed that Ijaw politicians mobilised massively for the victory of president Tinubu, adding that they should not be ignored in ministerial appointments.

“As Ijaw people in Delta State, we are in the Delta South Senatorial District as majority tribe in Delta South, we are in Burutu Local Government Council, Bomadi, Patani, Warri South West, Warri South and Warri North Local Government Areas.

“Suffice to say that, there is no ethnic group in Delta State that can claim to be contributing towards the growth and development of Nigeria and Delta State both politically and economically more than the Ijaws.

“It has become worrisome to the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide that despite the role played by Ijaw sons and daughters in Delta State who worked hard to mobilize votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general elections that brought in our highly respected President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Tinubu to power, the Ijaws in Delta have been so sidelined, relegated and reduced to the lowest level in Delta State, considering the ministerial appointments so far.

“If the Ijaw land is good enough for oil exploration activities to take place which is contributing to the economic viability of Nigeria and our people can go to any length in contributing to the victory of the APC, then there should be no barrier to their political elevation as minister and other key positions in the current Federal government headed by President Bola Tinubu. We have capable Ijaw sons and daughters in APC that can man such positions.”