I‘ve gained considerable traction in music industry – DjayXero

In this interview DjayXero breaks down his journey in the music industry, how he started his career, working with Ruger and among other things the enigmatic popular masked DJ and music producer shared.

If you’ve ever wondered who’s the maestro DJ behind Subzero-like Mask then here is every information you need to know, the Nigerian Disc Jockey who has been making a name for himself over the past few years has made his mainstream debut.

Tell us a bit about your background.

Answer: my names are Uzuegbunam Emmanue Ebube, I’m from Anambra State and I was born on March 15th (Pisces) zodiac, into a family resonating with melodies and a lineage of sonic brilliance, I studied at the University of Port Harcourt

When did you start DJing?

Answer: I have been making music for 8 years and 5 years professionally, started djing back in university second year, I always enjoyed listening to music while I walked to class but I hated those 2-3 seconds of silence before the next song played. So I complained to my brother and he suggested “Why not become a DJ”? I downloaded the DJ software that same day and started practising like crazy. Typically learnt how to DJ in a day.

How did you meet Ruger?

Answer: I met RUGER when his manager contacted me to come to record some Dj liners with RUGER in the Jonzing World headquarters. He was very chill and quite humble for someone who was already mainstream. We recorded the Liners and our vibe synced during the process!

And since then we have been touring different countries together ever since, he’s practically one of the few people who made the impact that changed my life in the music industry and I’m always loyal and down for him—a great guy for sure.

As a DJ when do you know you have a smash?

Answer: As soon as I get on that stage and play the first song on my playlist…it’s over. Jaw-dropping performance every time, plus there is something about watching people dance to whatever you want them to dance to. It’s quite interesting

Who are your influences?

Answer: The Canadian born “Dj Deadmau5” is my mentor, literally the person who motivated me the most to continue my Djing career, and when it comes to music production, I’m a big Kanye West fan, people like Jon Bellion also influenced me a lot in the early years, Kid Cudi…the list goes on.

what are some interesting things about you that people don’t know?

Answer: I’m obsessed with anime and the Japanese culture, growing up I wanted to be an astronaut and don’t like goat meat. I hate it.

Why do you wear masks?

Answer: The mask is a symbol like the name suggests “Sound Ninja” It emphasizes that it’s the music that truly speaks, transcending my identity and embodying a realm where sound reigns supreme. Also, I thought it’d be pretty cool to see a ninja djing in clubs.

What are you thankful for?

Answer: I have travelled all over Africa and the world at large and have managed to make considerable fans and following beyond Nigeria, I am currently affiliated with the biggest record label in the industry such as (JONZINGWORLD) as the official DJ to the artiste RUGER.

I have already gained considerable traction in the music industry, growing well over 25k followers on my Instagram alone and having produced some of the most noteworthy tracks trending currently.

Are we expecting any project soon?

Answer: Following my recent release (Tongah “Herivelta “) featuring Visca and DaveMiles, which is currently making its way into the amapiano / South African dance space, I’m set to release another song, which I produced in my bedroom .. and it’s called (Chete è Jete) Which typically means Dancing in ballet terms.

What’s your advice for upcoming DJs?

Answer: Avoid Goat meat. And practice your Dj set every day. And make sure you’re doing the music because you love it… not because you’re trying to survive. But most importantly… have fun!