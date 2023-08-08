It’s proper to pay attention to Niger Delta – Oborevwori

…Says East-West road strategic to devt of oil rich region

By Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Tuesday, said the East-West road was very strategic to the development of the Niger Delta, saying that it was proper to pay attention to oil rich region.

He said the people of the region would “enjoy a lot of benefits if the East-West road is completed because apart from oil producing states, we also have agrarian states in this region.”

Speaking when he played host to the Senate Adhoc Committee investigating the non-completion of the East-West Road, at Government House, Asaba, Oborevwori noted that the region was contributing the highest wealth to the country.

He lamented that despite several attempts to complete it, the road that connects the South-South, South-East and Western parts of the country had remained in a bad and uncompleted state.

Expressing happiness at receiving the team, Oborevwori said: “from the presentation of the chairman, it is obvious they are out to do something good this time.

“At times when they set up adhoc committees, it looks like a jamboree but when I went through the names on the team and seeing the name of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, I became a bit relaxed.

“The East-West road is very strategic to all of us in this region. With what we have contributed to the nation in the past and with the region contributing the highest wealth to the nation today it is proper that attention is paid to this region.

“I want to also thank the leadership of the National Assembly for deeming it feat to appoint people of high integrity and capacity into this team.

“We are also happy about this visit because in one of our National Economic Council meetings, we have agreed collectively as governors from the South-south to work on the East-West road.

“My appeal to you is that you fast track whatever investigation and inspection you are to carry out, so that by the beginning of the next dry season, work can commence on the road.”

Earlier in his remarks, leader of the team Senator Abdul Ningi said they were in the state on a fact-finding mission on why subsequent administrations had failed to complete the road in spite of the enormous funds appropriated and disbursed for the road.

Congratulating the Governor on his landslide victory at the polls and for hitting the ground running, he said:

“It is imperative to understand that the East-West road occupies a very central nerve in this country and the Senate felt that the road has not gotten adequate attention that it deserves over time.

“We are going to take a critical exercise of the entire stretch of the road and have some discussions with stakeholders because that road should not be in this condition that it is at the moment.

“That road shouldn’t be in that condition. We believe that there is a missing link and it is our view that this committee will be able to identify the missing link so that the road would be fixed.”