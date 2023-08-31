‘It’s noise’, Everton boss Sean Dyche denies Iwobi’s exit links amid Fulham interest

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 03: Alex Iwobi of Everton in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on September 03, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

By Enitan Abdultawab

Everton Manager Sean Dyche has described transfer rumours surrounding Alex Iwobi as “noise” as the summer transfer window comes to a close on Thursday.

The Nigerian international has been lately linked with a move out of Everton with Fulham appearing the likeliest destination.

Reports have also milled the transfer rumours as that which involves a £20 million deal.

At the moment, the 26-year-old is injured and was thus left out of the squad which faced Doncaster Rovers, an encounter which saw the Toffees came back from a one-goal deficit via goals from Beto and Groeneveld.

When asked of the situation concerning the state of the 27-year-old, the head coach replied, “It’s a noise at the moment,” as quoted by Liverpool Echo,

Iwobi, although struggled to live up to expectations last season, was pivotal to the team’s not relegating into the second division football with his contribution earning him the club’s Team of the Player award.