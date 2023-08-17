‘It’s all about passion’: Inspiring journey of Chukwudum Muoneke, real estate guru

In a world of paid employment, where stability and comfort often rule, some dare to dream bigger, to aspire for something beyond the ordinary. Meet Chukwudum Theophilus Muoneke; an economist turned-entrepreneur whose passion for property development has led him on a remarkable journey of transforming dreams into reality.

Chukwudum’s journey began with a dream to make housing more accessible to people from all walks of life. He traces his passion for housing to the influence of his grandfather, and father. He says: “For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to be a property developer even before realizing there was a name for the profession. Following my grandfather, and later my father, to construction sites stirred a love for real estate within me and I decided that I would find a way to make a living through it.”

With his passion for real estate stirred he obtained a B.A in Economics and Business Management at California State University and went on to get his M. Sc in Development Administration and Planning, at the prestigious University College, London.

Despite a comfortable job and a substantial salary after graduation, he felt an insatiable desire to pursue a career in property development. This unquenchable passion led him to take a courageous step. On his birthday in November 2013, he bid farewell to the corporate world, quitting his job to embark on his property development odyssey.

With no more than N50,000 to his name, and a dogged determination to succeed, Chukwudum founded ADUDU in January 2014 – a company with a unique mission. The name was derived from a childhood moniker his parents gave him, symbolizing his identity closely tied to the concept of housing. The company’s raison d’être was equally distinctive: “As humanity becomes increasingly urban, decent homes will become less affordable to many people. At Adudu, we aim to reverse this trend by developing dignified homes at affordable prices in urban areas.”

Not long after his leap of faith, Chukwudum secured a pivotal six-figure investment from a multi-deal investor on the last day of his paid employment. This seed funding set the foundation for his inaugural project, signaling the start of a remarkable journey.

Under Chukwudum’s visionary leadership, ADUDU swiftly transformed into Parkway Homes Ltd in 2021, projecting a more relatable image as a neighborhood homebuilder with a global, multicultural appeal. This transformation marked the company’s evolution into a force to be reckoned with, embracing diversification as an essential strategy for growth and sustainability.

Navigating the complex Nigerian economic landscape hasn’t been without its challenges. Facing two recessions in seven years, currency devaluation, rampant inflation, and the insatiable demand for urban land, Chukwudum recognized the necessity of adapting to survive. In a country where external pressures mount, regulations shift, and landowners and officials seek to exploit urban expansion, he knew the key lay in diversification and international exposure.

This realization propelled Chukwudum to equip himself with a comprehensive understanding of best practices, international networks, and innovative solutions that could elevate property development operations back in Nigeria.

With an impressive portfolio that spans the successful completion of multi-family and mixed-use projects, Chukwudum’s journey is one of resilience and learning. From managing land acquisitions, navigating permitting and regulatory hurdles, and overseeing construction and branding strategies, his story is a testament to grit, strategy, and innovation.

His entrepreneurial spirit in the face of challenges, drive for sustainable urban development, and passion for affordable housing are lenses through which he views the complex global real estate landscape.

Chukwudum envisions a future where his company not only builds homes but also constructs bridges that connect aspirations to realities, opportunities to achievements, and dreams to legacies. He understands that the demand for housing is an ever-growing global phenomenon, and his goal is to create value while making a positive impact.

When asked about his guiding philosophy, Chukwudum states “It’s never a zero sum game, there’s enough for everyone, and if I act in good faith in all my dealings, I’ll always have more wins than losses.”

In the pursuit of Chukwudum’s aspirations lies a reminder that dreams are not confined to the realm of imagination. They are the driving force that transforms individuals into creators and creators into visionaries. Through his journey, Chukwudum Theophilus Muoneke exemplifies the essence of pursuing dreams beyond the ordinary – dreams that create, uplift, and inspire.