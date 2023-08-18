Italian general fired for homophobic, racist book

An Italian general who published a book espousing racist and homophobic opinions has been fired following widespread criticism, including from the defence minister, media reports said Friday.

General Roberto Vannacci, 54, a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, was dismissed as head of Italy’s Military Geographical Institute, a post he took up in June, Italian news outlets reported.

Questioned by AFP, the defence ministry did not deny the information.

Military officials said “The World Backwards” had been self-published earlier in August on Amazon.com without the knowledge of the army.

Among various opinions expressed in the book, Vannacci says homosexuals are not “normal” and rails against the “dictatorship of minorities,” taking aim at feminists, environmentalists, people of colour, and immigrants.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said “the personal ramblings of a general” had discredited Italy’s armed forces, and said disciplinary proceedings would be opened.

Crosetto is one of the co-founders of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing Brothers of Italy party.

On television channel Rete4, Vannacci defended himself, saying he had not expected the firestorm for a book that expressed “my thoughts, without offending anyone”.

AFP