‘It was a difficult time’, Falz recounts knee surgery ordeals

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Popular Nigerian singer and rapper, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz has recounted the ordeals he went through during his knee surgery in May.

Recall Falz underwent knee surgery on May 2, 2023 at a medical facility in London, United Kingdom after damaging his ACL while playing football.

According to the superstar rapper, he had it very difficult as his knee ‘kind of scattered’.

He said, “It was a very difficult time for me. I had ACL reconstruction surgery. Your ACL is like a ligament that holds your knee together. What actually happened is that that ligament torn totally. So the knee kind of scattered.

“It was an actual football injury. I was just running and the thing just comot like that. I don’t know how it happened because I have been playing football since I was a child. And everything was going smoothly. Maybe on that fateful day, I didn’t stretch well.

“But it always happen. It’s a slightly common injury for athletes. I’m glad I’m back. I’m up and running now. It’s a one-time surgery. Now I’m in rehab doing physiotherapy. Just exercising and trying to build the muscle back to 100 per cent.”

In May, the songwriter took to his Instagram page to narrate how he sustained an injury on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Falz said he was playing football in November 2022 when he sustained the knee injury.

He added that the surgery was conducted on May 2, 2023, at a medical facility in London.

“Current situation. It’s a whole journey to being 100% back. Say a prayer for me,” he wrote in the caption.

“Today is the 26th of November 2022. I am walking with a little bit of a limb. Few days ago, on the 23rd, I went to play football and I sustained a knee injury,” he said in the video.

“This is November 30, 2022. About a week since I tore my ACL. To be honest I didn’t know what the hell happened on the day. I just knew it felt really painful. MRI (magnetic resonance imagine) result came back and it showed that it is a complete tear on my ACL. I have been advised to go into surgery to fix it.

“About 1.5 hrs later. ACL reconstruction done under local + general aesthetic.”