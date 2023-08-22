Israel’s Folau out of Tonga Rugby World Cup squad

Ex-Wallabies back and Tonga’s player Israel Folau has been left out of the squad due to an Injury sustained. Former New Zealand centre George Moala was named on Monday in Tonga’s Rugby World Cup squad even though he is serving a five-match ban for a red card in a warm-up game.

Folau, a high-profile absentee, will miss out due to a knee injury.

The 34-year-old won 73 caps before being sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 following a series of controversial comments around same-sex marriage.

Folau switched international allegiance to Tonga, taking advantage of World Rugby’s 2021 ruling on eligibility, but he will now miss out on playing at a second World Cup.

The head coach of Tonga, Toutai Kefu, benefited greatly from that eligibility ruling by using a number of players who have played in Test matches for other nations, including former All Blacks Charles Piutau, George Moala, Vaea Fifita, Malakai Fekitoa, and Augustine Pulu. Additionally, former Australian lock Adam Coleman is also expected to play.

Moala will miss Tonga’s Pool B games against Ireland and Scotland but will be able to join the squad for their third game against defending champions South Africa on October 1. Tonga play Romania in their final group game a week later.

Moala is one of five former All Blacks in Tonga’s World Cup squad alongside Charles Piutau, Vaea Fifita, Malakai Fekitoa and Augustine Pulu.

Kefu has made the most of World Rugby rules that allow a capped player to switch allegiance to another eligible country after a three-year stand-down period.

“It’s a squad I’m very proud to coach,” said Kefu, a former Australia international. “I know all the players are looking forward to representing their families and all Tongans around the globe with pride.”

Adam Coleman, a lock who has played for Australia, has also been named but ex-Wallabies back Israel Folau, lock Lopeti Timani and back Telusa Veainu have been left out.

“Unfortunately our brothers Isileli Folau and Telusa Veainu won’t be joining us due to injury,” said Kefu.

Forwards: Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Feao Fotuaika, Tau Koloamatangi, Paula Ngauamo, Siua Maile, Samiuela Moli, Ben Tameifuna, Paula Latu, Sosefo ‘Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Samiuela Lousi, Sitiveni Mafi, Vaea Fifita, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Semisi Paea, Solomone Funaki, Sione Vailanu, Sione Havili Talitui

Backs: Sonatane Takulua, Augustine Pulu, Manu Paea, William Havili, Otumaka Mausia, Pita Ahki, Malakai Fekitoa, George Moala, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Fine Inisi, Solomone Kata, Salesi Piutau, Kyren Taumoefolau, Anzelo Tuitavukit.