Israeli ex-principal bags 15-yr- jail term for sexually abusing Australian students

An Israeli former principal, Malka Leifer, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting two students at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish school in Australia.

According to BBC, a jury found in that Leifer raped and indecently assaulted sisters Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper between 2003 and 2007.

However, the 56-year-old was found not guilty of abusing a third sister, Nicole Meyer.

She had pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen charges and spent years fighting extradition from Israel.

But in 2021, an Israeli judge found she had faked mental illness to avoid facing the courts and ordered she be sent to Melbourne.

During a lengthy trial, the jury heard evidence that Leifer had abused the sisters in locked classrooms, on school camps, and at the head teacher’s home.

Detailing the 18 charges on Thursday, Judge Mark Gamble called her offending “insidious”.

Leifer was a revered figure at the Adass Israel School, awed almost like a rabbi, he said.

The sisters were starved of love and in need of protection – emotionally and physically abused at home by their mother and completely uneducated about sex.

“This case is striking for just how vulnerable these victims were, and for the calculating way in which the offender, Mrs Leifer, took callous advantage… for her own perverse sexual gratification,” the judge said.

Addressing “powerful” victim impact statements from Sapper and Erlich in which they spoke about lasting feelings of guilt, shame and fear, Judge Gamble stressed they were “completely innocent” of the “predatory behaviour” of Leifer, BBC said.

“It is she and she alone who should feel guilty and ashamed for what occurred.”

Considering the time she has already served in prison, Leifer will be eligible for parole in June 2029.